PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg State University music professor and graduate student will be featured in a PBS special airing on Ozarks Public Television this week.
Robert Kehle, who teaches brass in the music department, and graduate student Jonathan DeSoto Jr. recorded “An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration” earlier this year with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Kehle performed as principal trombonist and DeSoto played tuba.
The show will air at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be rebroadcast at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
