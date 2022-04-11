PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University alumni and constituent relations department will present the Meritorious Achievement Award to three PSU alumni during a public reception and ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday in the Wilkinson Alumni Center.
Award recipients are:
• Joseph Harris, of Carl Junction.
Harris worked for Koch Industries in Wichita, Sprint in Kansas City and Leggett & Platt in Carthage, where in 2005, he was promoted to director of business development, overseeing new product lines, new technologies and geographic expansion domestically and abroad. That same year, he and his wife formed Harris Homes to provide quality and affordable single-family homes to families in Carl Junction, Joplin and Webb City.
In 2015, he purchased a third of Schuber-Mitchell Homes and became a member of the company’s leadership team. Today, he is the CEO and a member of the board. Schuber-Mitchell Homes now has a presence in 17 cities in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, and is on track to build about 800 homes this year.
• Michael Robbinson, of Lenexa, Kansas.
Robbinson worked with major manufacturing companies in the aerospace and defense industries, where he developed and maintained environmental and safety compliance and best practices. He spent the final eight years of his career with Jones Lang LaSalle, where he developed best environmental and safety practices, performance metrics, and tools across multiple facilities, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements.
He was a longtime member of the Aerospace Industries Association Environmental Safety & Health Committee. He also was chair of the JLL Global HSE Subject Matter Experts Workgroup and a member of the JLL Global Safety Governance Committee. He earned the Lifetime Achievement Award for Safety at the time of his retirement from Jones Lang LaSalle, and he was chosen as one of two global experts to conduct a management systems audit in Dubai, UAE, of the Burj Khalifa Tower and the Dubai Mall.
• Scott Bailey, of Palm Desert, California.
Bailey has been the superintendent of the Desert Sands Unified School District since 2017, overseeing a $400 million budget, 27,000 students, 2,800 employees and 34 schools. His district has earned the District of Distinction Award by District Administration Magazine for its unique student innovations contest.
His district also has grown in its career technical programs, dual-language immersion programs and a 14-month leadership development academy. The district earned three California State School Board Association Golden Bell Awards in the past three years, and the 2021 CoSN Community Leadership Award for Digital Equity.
