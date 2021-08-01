PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing at Pittsburg State University was awarded a grant of $78,000 to give students the opportunity to learn how to serve patients via telemedicine in response to the pandemic.
University officials say this will be of benefit to students’ future patients and to their job resumes.
“But what they’ll learn will last far beyond the pandemic,” said Anna Beth Gilmore, a nursing instructor, in a statement. “It adds another level of distinction for our students. Employers will find it valuable in today’s world. We first got a taste of the value of telemedicine during the pandemic last year. Now, telemedicine classes will be a permanent part of our curriculum in every course.”
Gilmore, in addition to experts at Old Dominion University’s Center for Telehealth Innovation, Education and Research, developed a curriculum with the grant funding used to purchase telehealth equipment.
Telemedicine, or health care delivery from a distance, can be of value to those living in rural communities far from medical centers. All one will need is an internet connection to get what is needed, health officials say.
“If a patient in western Kansas needs to see a cardiologist in Wichita or Kansas City, they can travel to their primary care provider’s office, use telemedicine with a specialist, get their orders and not have to leave their town,” Gilmore said. “Or, if they have internet at home, they can do it from there.”
Telemedicine can be used for a range of things, including videoconferencing, the remote monitoring of devices such as blood sugar, the sharing of patient documents, discussing a diagnosis and next steps. Gilmore said it also requires practitioners to think creatively.
“The biggest reason nurses need to know about telehealth is that we don’t want quality of care to become lacking — we don’t want it to be a lazy way of doing something. We want to meet a patient’s needs as closely as in person as we can,” Gilmore said.
Experts believe telemedicine is the next step in advancing the medical field in becoming more flexible.
