PITTSBURG, Kan. — A six-year capital campaign that sought $100 million for Pittsburg State University has raised more than $136 million, leaders of the PSU Foundation recently announced.
The campaign — called “Proven. Promise. Pitt State.” — focused on scholarships, facilities, program enhancements and faculty support.
About one-third of the campaign total supports scholarships, said Kathleen Flannery, president and CEO of the foundation. A total of 155 new scholarships were created, including 73 current scholarships and 82 endowed scholarships.
The campaign has been a primary source of funding for campus construction and improvements in recent years, including projects such as the Robert W. Plaster Center, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, the Gene Bicknell Sports Complex, the John Lance Arena and the upcoming simulation hospital at the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing. A fundraising drive also is underway to help complete renovations to the Kelce College of Business building.
“We’ve certainly seen the impact these facilities have had on the recruitment of students, and we’ve witnessed the incredible academic, athletic and artistic experiences students have when they get here as a result,” Flannery said in a statement.
Also funded by the campaign have been program enhancements such as the H. Lee Scott Speaker Series, which has brought former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Mitt Romney and other notable names to the campus. Other gifts to the campaign have funded the nursing school, the physics departments and other academic programs.
Lastly, the campaign funds additional faculty support, Flannery said.
When the campaign launched in 2015, it was a three-year, $55 million effort. Its initial goals were $20 million for scholarships, $10 million for expanded academic programs, and the development of co-curricular activities, $5 million for endowed faculty positions, and $20 million for renovation and construction of campus buildings. Those four areas were highlighted after a review of campus needs by leadership, deans and department chairs, President Steve Scott said at the time.
The campaign was extended for another three years, to a goal of $100 million, in fiscal year 2018 when university officials realized that they would surpass their original goal, Flannery said.
