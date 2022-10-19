PITTSBURG, Kan. — A second veterans resource center is now open and in use at Pittsburg State University on the east side of campus in the Kansas Technology Center.
The first center opened in Room 102 of Whitesitt Hall in August 2018.
It’s the latest effort by the university to make student veterans feel welcome and supported on campus, said Robin Stricklin, the university’s veteran services, billing and records coordinator. A keypad entry soon will be installed to ensure it’s being used only by veterans, she said.
Stricklin also wants to restart the Student Veterans Organization on campus. Those interested may drop by Room 103C of Russ Hall to discuss it with her or call 620-235-4202.
Details: pittstate.edu/veterans.
