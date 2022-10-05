PITTSBURG, Kan. — Andrew Chybowski, director of bands at Pittsburg State University, and Cooper Neil, director of instrumental music at Pittsburg High School, will launch a band for members of the community who want to play with a group.
“We want to provide an opportunity for music hobbyists, music students and adults who haven't picked up their instrument in a while,” Neil said in a statement. “We also want to open up the podium to anyone wishing to work their conducting (or) rehearsal chops. This is going to be a great chance to make music, meet new band nerds and have fun together.”
For the first concert cycle, the goal is to get a core group started and then expand to offer playing opportunities to more people.
The first concert rehearsals will be at 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6. The band will perform a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Rehearsals will begin in the Pittsburg High School auditorium, and the concert will be held at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at PSU.
Those interested in participating in the new ensemble are asked to complete a form by Wednesday, Oct. 12. To receive a link to the form, email cneil@usd250.org.
