PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has planned several events for the campus and the community in observance of Native American Heritage Month, which begins Monday.
The goal, PSU officials say, is to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans, to explore issues they’ve faced and are still facing, and to foster awareness.
Events include:
• Cherokee cultural educator and storyteller Choogie Kingfisher, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the UClub in the Overman Student Center.
Kingfisher, who was honored as a Cherokee National Treasure, will share traditional Native American storytelling. The event is presented by the Native American Student Association, and is free and open to the public.
• Two-spirit people, part one, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, on the campus oval.
The Native American Student Association will have information on two-spirit people in traditional Indigenous cultures, as well as gender-nonconforming individuals today. The group invites anyone to interact with them and identify their own gender expression and gender identity.
• Two-spirit people, part two, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Overman Student Center ballroom.
The Native American Student Association will share traditional roles of two-spirit people, the varying gender-nonconforming identities known today, and resources for gender-nonconforming people on campus and in the community. The event is presented in cooperation with Students for Violence Prevention, Q-Space, and the Gender & Sexuality Association.
• A boarding school photo and information gallery, Monday through Thursday, Nov. 8-11, on the second floor of Porter Hall.
The gallery will portray the true historical events that took place within Native American boarding schools. PSU notes that the images may be disturbing to some audiences. Paint stations will be set up throughout the week; those who stop by to see the display may paint their own artwork in response. All supplies will be provided.
• Fry bread sale, 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, on the campus oval.
The Native American Student Association will have fry bread on sale for $2 and sweet bread on sale for $3 while supplies last. Cash and Venmo will be accepted.
• “Relearning Thanksgiving” roundtable, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Dellinger Hall Underground.
The event aims to break misconceptions about Thanksgiving. The Native American Student Association will provide sample plates of traditional Native American food including soup, sweet squash, Wojapi (a berry sauce) and fry bread. The group will accept donations to cover food costs and will host a raffle for a winter care package.
