PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has planned its first high school esports tournament for Saturday.
The tournament will be held in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, and matches will be livestreamed to the PSU esports Twitch channel. Game play will start at 9 a.m. in a single-elimination "League of Legends" tournament, with space for eight teams and a final best-of-five format.
The tournament is under the direction of Gabriel Cozart, the university’s new esports coordinator. This year, the Pitt State esports program is fielding teams in two titles, "League of Legends" and "Valorant," and Cozart hopes in the next academic year to compete in "Rocket League" and "Overwatch" as well.
