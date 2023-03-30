PITTSBURG, Kan. — The annual spring book sale is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, on the first floor of Axe Library at Pittsburg State University, 1605 S. Joplin St.
The sale is open to campus and community members, with book prices ranging from $1 to $2.
The sale is made possible by donations. Axe Library accepts books in good or gently used conditions for the book sale. Proceeds help fund annual library programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.