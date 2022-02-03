PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Little Gorillas Preschool at Pittsburg State University is accepting applications for a waiting list to be considered for enrollment in the 2022-23 preschool year. That enrollment will open in March.
The preschool program, which is available to the community, is housed in the family and consumer sciences building at Pittsburg State and is open to children ages 3-5. Children must be at least 2 to be placed on the waiting list.
The preschool offers a morning session from 8:15 to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from noon to 2:45 p.m. Rates per semester for the 2022-23 preschool year are $550 for a three-day week and $600 for a four-day week.
For more information or to schedule a visit, contact director Amber Tankersley at 620-235-4460 or Kari Cronister, lead preschool teacher, at 620-235-4461.
Details and application: www.pittstate.edu/fcs/preschool.html.
