PITTSBURG, Kan. — Less than a half-hour into his 12-day bike trip across Kansas, Pittsburg State University President Dan Shipp was greeted by his first well-wishers along his route.
Students from Frontenac’s Frank Layden Elementary School and junior high school lined two blocks of the city, waving signs and cheering him on Monday morning. It was an enthusiastic start to Shipp’s fundraising trip to secure money for student scholarships.
In his 800-mile trip, Shipp hopes to raise $8 million. He arrived at that number because the university spends close to that annually on student scholarships.
“We thought 800 miles, a million dollars every 100 miles, would add up for our donors and our alumni,” Shipp said. “We’re hoping to get there, and I think we’re making good progress.”
The idea for the cross-state bike ride formed as Shipp talked with students last fall about the university experience. He said PSU is always looking for creative ways to raise money for scholarships.
“One of the students said, 'Well, you kind of look like Forrest Gump, so maybe it would be fun if you run across the state. Maybe others will join you and give dollars per mile,'” Shipp said.
Because he’s in his 50s, Shipp vetoed running across the state, instead arriving at the idea of going by bike.
Shipp said he went on a couple of rides like this in his 20s through places like Idaho and Montana, with steeper grades than the Kansas plains. The trip was planned around his family’s summer schedule because two of his sons are playing in a soccer tournament in Denver over Memorial Day. His family will pick him up when he arrives at the border May 26 and head to Denver.
The 12-day trip started from Champion’s Plaza at Carnie Smith Stadium and onto Iola via the Prairie Pathways Trail. Shipp plans stops in towns like Lawrence, Wichita, Dodge City and Goodland.
During many of his stops, Shipp will meet with community college presidents, potential students, alumni and donors at scheduled events. Shipp also plans to be in Topeka in time for a Kansas Board of Regents meeting.
“Symbolically, what’s nice about that is our Board of Regents are committed to keeping the cost of an education affordable,” Shipp said. “That means not being afraid to try different things and to really inspire others to give and support our students.”
Shipp is new to the university, completing his first academic year and hosting his first PSU graduation this past weekend. Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement and president of the PSU Foundation, thinks this effort by the new president means everything.
“He’s all in; he has been from day one,” Flannery said. “He’s immersed himself in the culture. We feel we’re pretty unique. We have lots of loyal gorillas, and we’re all about community and inclusion.”
Scholarships and affordable education is vital to PSU in making the transition from classroom to work setting an easy one, Flannery said. For the university, access is its No. 1 priority. The goal is for students across the state to gain access to education and go on to permanent jobs, perhaps staying home in Kansas to build the economy.
“We find that our graduates are well versed in having the skills necessary to truly step foot right into a workplace," Flannery said, "because we do learn by doing. That’s our motto here.”
There are several ways Shipp is raising funds, Flannery said. People can pledge dollars by the mile, while “underriders” can contribute set donations. From Gorillas Century Riders, people who have pledged $100,000 or more, to people contributing $10, every donor matters toward the $8 million goal, she said.
At different points during the trip, Shipp will ride with regents, students and alumni, followed by a support vehicle. Shipp started the ride accompanied by Blake Benson, regent board member and Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce president, on the way to Iola.
Shipp plans to keep a photography journal during the trip, looking for things like neat old barns and the Flint Hills. He said he’s especially looking forward to the southern and western parts of Kansas that he hasn’t been to for a long time.
“To take that in a slow digestion is something I’m looking forward to,” Shipp said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.