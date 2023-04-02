PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University President Dan Shipp plans to cycle across Kansas next month in an effort to raise millions of dollars for student scholarships.
Shipp's trip will begin May 15 and will take him approximately 800 miles over 12 days. The route will take him, plus a few students and colleagues, to cities including Pittsburg, Topeka, Wichita, Dodge City, Colby, Emporia, Pratt and Garden City.
His goal is to raise $8 million over the course of the trip, an amount that would be put toward scholarships for PSU students.
"That would be a historic level of funds raised for scholarships and for our student success," Shipp said. "I'm putting my legs where my mouth is — I'm going to do everything I can to raise those dollars for our students and raise an awareness and appreciation for Pittsburg State."
Shipp said the idea for the cycling trip came from students themselves. Since he assumed the role of president last summer, he has met with hundreds of PSU students in focus groups and in one-on-one conversations, seeking to understand what are the barriers to them obtaining their degree and reaching their goals.
"What typically comes up is affordability," he said. "If you talk to a number of folks on campus, there's probably no more of a pressing need and commitment than to keep the cost of our education affordable."
Pittsburg State's flat-rate tuition fee is $3,887 per semester for in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-23 academic year. The in-state tuition rate covers students from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
With estimated per-semester costs of $500 for books and $4,598 for residence hall living, in-state students could pay around $8,985 per semester, or $17,970 for an academic year.
Undergraduate out-of-state students could spend around $29,314 per academic year, with the same estimated book and residence hall costs and a flat-rate tuition fee of $9,559 per semester.
Across the country, the average cost of college in the United States is $35,551 per student per year, including books, supplies and daily living expenses, according to a report from the Education Data Initiative. The average cost of college has more than doubled in the 21st century, with an annual growth rate of 7.1%, the report says.
As Shipp brainstormed how he could contribute to college affordability efforts, one student jokingly suggested he run across Kansas, with sponsors paying per mile.
Shipp took the idea and tweaked it to fit his interests. Now in his 50s, he had completed a six-day cycling trip through Montana and Idaho in his 20s.
Events with students, leaders, alumni and residents are being planned at each stop along Shipp's trip. Residents also can follow his journey online at pittstate.edu/president/initiatives/danbikesks.html.
"I think (the trip) is unique; I think it speaks to our commitment," Shipp said. "It might be me pedaling, but I feel like I'm representing our faculty, staff and students in wanting to share why Pittsburg State is a valuable living and learning experience."
"I hope it's inspiring, and I hope it's a lot of fun," he added.
