Craig Fuchs

PSU music professor Craig Fuchs (left) sits with former Kansas City Chiefs player Kendall Gammon after Gammon, who also works for PSU, came to Fuchs' home in Overland Park, Kansas, to help Team Gleason present him with tickets to Sunday's Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. COURTESY PHOTO

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw a dream come true. 

A Pittsburg State University music professor who suffers from ALS is being taken on a Super Bowl adventure by a group that supports patients. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Black History Month celebrated at Joplin Public Library with a free fair.
  • Joplin Police Department increasing officer numbers.
  • A hip hop and funk concert intended for kids and music lovers. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.