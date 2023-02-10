Today in the Globe newsroom we saw a dream come true.
A Pittsburg State University music professor who suffers from ALS is being taken on a Super Bowl adventure by a group that supports patients.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Black History Month celebrated at Joplin Public Library with a free fair.
- Joplin Police Department increasing officer numbers.
- A hip hop and funk concert intended for kids and music lovers.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
