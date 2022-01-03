Two communities were in mourning over the holiday weekend after the sudden death of Brad Cameron, a Pittsburg (Kan.) State University professor and former Carthage municipal judge, on Dec. 28.
A co-worker at PSU said the knowledge Cameron possessed and his teaching style were irreplaceable.
“He is a unicorn, just with the background he had, all of the degrees he had — I think eight different degrees, and that’s kind of unheard of,” said Dr. Kristen Humphrey, a PSU assistant professor of social work. “All of the knowledge and skills and experience he had accumulated over the years, it is going to leave a huge hole. He’s irreplaceable, and I can’t imagine going back in a few weeks and not having him there.”
Carthage City Attorney Nate Dally, who had known Cameron since childhood, said he was a person with a passion for helping people.
“He recognized that people sometimes got stuck in the system,” Dally said. “We have a lot of people who are involved in multiple courts, and they just couldn’t get their heads above water. So Brad’s thought was that if we could get these social workers in there and get people on a path of setting schedules and helping them find housing, employment, all these things that you need before you can start treating things. You have to get to where you have food and shelter; then you can start worrying about getting your court appearances and court costs paid. He was well before his time at least as far as this area goes.”
Cameron, 78, was born in Elk City, Oklahoma. He was a 1961 graduate of Carthage High School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He married Dana Fesler on Feb. 11, 1977. She died Aug. 14, 2012.
He served as municipal judge in Carthage from 1980 until he reached the state mandated retirement age of 75 in 2017, but he didn’t retire willingly.
“On Oct. 19, I become statutorily senile, so I have to step down from the position and I do that with much regret,” Cameron told the Carthage City Council when it recognized his service at its Oct. 9, 2017, meeting. “It has been a true honor to serve this city for the years I have, and I thank all of you for that.”
Cameron talked about his regret in an interview with The Carthage Press on his last day in Carthage Municipal Court.
“I have to be very candid, I’m saddened by it,” Cameron said, sitting next to Carthage Attorney Pete Lasley, who would succeed him on the bench. “I enjoy this job, beyond what I can tell you. It’s been a pleasure to be of service to the citizens of Carthage and I hate the fact that I have to leave, but I think I’m turning it over to someone who will do an excellent job.”
Cameron took over the court at a time of change. The previous judge, Ora Six, was the last “lay judge” or judge who was not an attorney.
Humphrey, who worked alongside Cameron for years, was also his student. At a time when he was one of only two professors in the social work department, Cameron taught about half the classes Humphrey took in her undergraduate program.
“He really taught me the foundation of everything I know in social work, everything I know is built upon that foundation,” Humphrey said. “He was a really, really great teacher, the best teacher I ever had. ... and I know lots of other people feel the same way.”
Humphrey said Cameron combined the criminal justice world and the social work world in a way few could understand.
She said his work as a judge in Carthage made him a better teacher at PSU.
“He could see trends happening over time. He had real-life examples that he could use to share stories with the students, and the students talk a lot about how he frequently taught using stories, which is a very effective way to teach,” Humphrey said.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the PSU social sciences department in care of Knell Mortuary, or donations may be made online for the Brad and Dana Cameron Scholarship through https://psufoundation.givingfuel.com/psu-give-to-page; those who contribute should reference the scholarship when completing the online form.
