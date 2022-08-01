Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a federal grant for an area university.
Pittsburg State University received a $3 million federal grant that will help upgrade the school's National Institute for Materials Advancement.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Joplin City Council's meeting set for tonight.
- The return of Marian Days to Carthage.
- Trump's endorsement of "Eric" for the U.S. Senate.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
