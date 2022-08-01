PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has received a $3 million federal grant to launch the new Center for Commercialization at the Tyler Research Center in an effort to boost the local economy and provide job growth to the region.
The announcement was made Monday by Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran at PSU’s Tyler Research Center, which houses the National Institute for Materials Advancement and the Kansas Polymer Research Center. Moran was joined by PSU President Daniel Shipp and Shawn Naccarato, PSU’s chief strategy officer.
Officials said the Center for Commercialization will bring ideas to reality at NIMA, where internationally recognized scientists collaborate with faculty and students from PSU’s College of Technology and the Polymer Chemistry Initiative to develop and research renewable resources that can one day be used commercially for a greener future. Teams there have built batteries from coffee grounds, golf balls from soybean waste and more that could be used to create commercial products.
Tim Dawsey, executive director, said the Center for Commercialization has been a long-term goal about seven years in the making.
“This really makes us positioned well,” he said. “As we’re talking about bringing manufacturing opportunities, reshoring and revamping manufacturing, we really have the tools to do that now.”
Moran, who advocated for the grant, said it’s a pleasure to be able to assist PSU because “the results are always so evident.”
“Congratulations to Pittsburg State University on an additional $3 million to commercialize the research that’s taking place on this campus,” he said. “Congratulations to the students and faculty. None of this works if we don’t have the faculty and the leadership within this department and the students who are interested in pursuing this kind of education and this kind of career.”
A member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Moran has been a longtime supporter of Southeast Kansas and has helped bring millions of dollars to PSU and the city of Pittsburg. As a state senator, Moran helped PSU secure funding to finish the Kansas Technology Center in 1995 near the Tyler Research Center.
The $3 million grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology was included in the annual funding package for fiscal year 2022.
“Since 2015, Sen. Moran has secured for us nearly $8 million to fund, launch and advance materials science, but in addition now, commercialization focused on jobs and the creation of opportunity and shared prosperity throughout our entire Southeast Kansas region and the state of Kansas,” Naccarato said. “The work that we’ve done so far would not have been possible without Sen. Moran. In fact, we are partnering with groups that he has also helped including MAC, which is the Mission Acceleration Center of the Pacific Northwest, and the Missouri Institute for Defense and Energy.”
Moran said PSU’s $3 million grant award is another step toward growing a STEM-based economy, which will help create jobs and opportunities for Kansans to pursue their dreams. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
“We worked to make certain that Pittsburg State received the (Kansas) Technology Center, and this is a continuation of that work now 20-some years later,” Moran said.
“Research certainly has value in itself, but how much of that value is enhanced whenever it creates opportunities for that research to be applied and used within our communities to solve problems, to create jobs, to create opportunities,” he added. “This grant of $3 million is for Pittsburg State’s efforts to take the research that is ongoing here and to utilize it in a way that helps businesses locate here, expand here and use the technology to meet the needs of consumers and people across the country.”
Ram Gupta, associate professor of chemistry at Pittsburg State, said the Center for Commercialization will act as an extension to what they’re currently doing, which is creating renewable, cost-effective materials that can be efficiently recycled and used by manufacturers.
“We have made batteries and supercapacitors, which (are) very cost-effective and high performance,” Gupta said. “In other research, we’ve been making a golf ball using bio-based materials. We have created many flame-retardant polymers, which is a need at this time. Those are the things we’d like to see become commercialized, and this funding will really support us with this initiative.”
