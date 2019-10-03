PITTSBURG, Kan. — Preliminary figures released by the Kansas Board of Regents show that enrollment has remained virtually flat at Pittsburg State University.
Total headcount — which refers to all full-time and part-time students, regardless of the number of credit hours they're taking — sits at 6,645 students this year, up 0.3% from last year.
Total enrollment fell from 5,988 to 5,844, or about 2.4%, when calculated through the lens of full-time equivalency. That continues a downward trend for Pittsburg State, which reported at this time last year a 3.98% decline from 2017 in full-time equivalent students.
“We still have work to do,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. "This fall, we have seen many reports of enrollment declines in institutions in the region; some are even approaching 10 percent. We're optimistic at Pittsburg State that prior enrollment losses are now beginning to be reversed."
When broken down by category, graduate enrollment increased by nearly 20% this year, which university officials attributed largely to Pittsburg State's new professional MBA program that launched in January. Transfer student enrollment is up by 1.1% this year.
Across the state, public colleges and universities were facing similar situations. The Kansas Board of Regents reported an overall decrease in full-time equivalency enrollment of students at public higher education institutions in the state, although total headcount of students increased slightly at state universities.
Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 726 FTE students, or a drop of 0.98%, compared with the preliminary census day count in 2018.
In the two-year sector, enrollment was down across the state’s 19 community colleges with a reported decrease of 1,164 FTE students, or a drop of 2.79%. Enrollment increased across the state’s technical colleges, where an additional 165 FTE students, or an increase of 2.86%, are enrolled this fall compared with last year.
