PITTSBURG, Kan. — Homecoming activities are underway this week at Pittsburg State University ahead of Saturday's home game against Fort Hays State University.
The theme of this year's homecoming is "No Place Like Home."
The annual Yell Like Hell event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carnie Smith Stadium, followed by the crowning of homecoming royalty. The event is geared toward students but is open to the community. In case of rain, it will be moved to the Garfield Weede Physical Education Building.
The 100th anniversary reunion for the PSU Student Government Association will be Thursday through Saturday. It’s sponsored by the PSU Alumni & Constituent Relations Office and SGA. Details: 620-235-4758.
Four Outstanding Alumni Award recipients will be recognized in a ceremony and reception at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilkinson Alumni Center. The event is open to the public.
The homecoming parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Pittsburg and will feature marching bands, floats and other entries. The route extends on Broadway from 11th Street to Second Street.
GorillaFest, a family-friendly affair, will be open from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Gorilla Village, east of Carnie Smith Stadium. The pregame pep rally will feature bands, bounce houses, balloon animals, food vendors and appearances by the PSU dance team, spirit squad and marching band. Admission is free and open to the public.
An alumni tailgate also is scheduled for Saturday at the Alumni Shelter House at Gorilla Village. The cost is $8 per person for a Chicken Annie's fried chicken dinner. Registration is required by calling 620-235-4758.
The Gorillas will take on Fort Hays at 1 p.m. Saturday in Carnie Smith Stadium.
