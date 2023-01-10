Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted an area scientist.
A scientist at Pittsburg State University's Kansas Polymer Center has been recognized by Stanford University as one of the top scientists in the world.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A new networking event for downtown development.
- Proposals to raise the state's minimum wage.
- A new communications plan for the city of Joplin.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
