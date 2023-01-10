PSU team converts coffee grounds into supercapacitor

Working Monday in a lab at Pittsburg (Kan.) State University, Ram Gupta, associate professor of chemistry, explains how a battery uses coffee grounds to store an electrical charge in this file photo from Aug. 5, 2019. GLOBE FILE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted an area scientist. 

A scientist at Pittsburg State University's Kansas Polymer Center has been recognized by Stanford University as one of the top scientists in the world. 

