PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s spring graduates will be honored this weekend at multiple commencement ceremonies.
The spring semester will end May 7, but commencement is being held before finals week because of previously scheduled conflicts that would have affected parking, hotel accommodations, campus police capacity, and livestreaming equipment and staffing capabilities. PSU also has expanded commencement from four ceremonies to eight spread across two days to comply with COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
“Graduation from college is a defining milestone in our students’ lives, and as the academic year comes to a close, it’s exciting to be able to officially recognize them for achieving that,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “We’re very proud of the way our students, faculty and staff have responded to the pandemic to ensure that the path to being able to hold commencement remained clear.”
Friday’s ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• 3:30 p.m. for graduates of the College of Technology, specifically those in automotive technology and the School of Construction.
• 5 p.m. for graduates of the College of Technology, specifically those in engineering technology, graphics and imaging technologies, and technology and workforce learning.
• 6:30 p.m. for graduates of the College of Arts & Sciences, specifically those in communication, English and modern languages and literature, family and consumer sciences, and history, philosophy and social sciences.
• 8 p.m. for graduates of the College of Arts & Sciences, specifically those in art, biology, chemistry, general studies, integrated studies, math, music and physics.
Saturday’s ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• 9 a.m. for graduates of the College of Education, specifically those in health, human performance and recreation, psychology and counseling, and undergraduate candidates in teaching and leadership.
• 10:30 a.m. for graduates of the College of Education, specifically graduate candidates in teaching and leadership.
• Noon for all undergraduates in the College of Business.
• 1:30 p.m. for all graduate degree candidates in the College of Business.
All ceremonies will start in the Robert W. Plaster Center and then proceed to the Garfield Weede Building. Students and their guests, up to six per person, must remain together as a group, except for when the graduate crosses the stage. The ceremonies also will be livestreamed at pittstate.tv.
PSU also will hold a graduation event on Friday, May 7, for students in the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing, who must first complete their clinical requirements.
For the most current information about commencement, go to pittstate.edu/registrar/ commencement.html.
