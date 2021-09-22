PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tucker Jessip has been elected to the national Student Advisory Council for Enactus USA and has been invited to participate in the Enactus Entrepreneurial Exchange Program with Morocco.
Jessip, a Pittsburg State University sophomore from Frontenac, hopes to one day work in the renewable energy business. He is enrolled in PSU's Kelce College of Business and is working toward a degree in business administration and a sustainability certificate.
On campus, he joined Enactus, an entrepreneurial organization that creates sustainability projects to help the university and community.
“Our projects aim to help the environment, create better lives for people and support our economy,” he said in a statement. “The UN, back in 2015, established 17 sustainability goals that we want to achieve by the year 2030. Any project that we pursue has to be related to one of the sustainability goals. Once we develop good projects, we will go and compete against other Enactus organizations to challenge each other and exchange ideas.”
His election to the national council will give him an opportunity to work with Enactus representatives and students from across the nation.
