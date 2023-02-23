PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several student organizations will hold Pittsburg State University’s first Diversity Week next week with several events open to the public.
"The events next week represent celebration, education and understanding of different identities and experiences present on our campus,” said Deatrea Rose, assistant vice president for student life and senior diversity officer, in a statement. “These events aim to create an atmosphere that provides the Pitt State community the opportunity to explore different cultures, engage in discussions that bring new perspectives and celebrate the presence of, and contributions made by, people of all identities and experiences.”
Events include:
• Monday: The Americas Social Mixer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Overman Student Center ballrooms. Attendees may enjoy food, drinks and dancing to celebrate different cultures. The event is sponsored by the Native American Student Association and Hispanics of Today.
• Tuesday: A faculty/staff diversity panel will hold a discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Governor’s Room of the Overman Student Center. Featured will be associate professor Jason Reid, professor Ananda Jayawardhana and others.
• Thursday: The Black Student Association will hold Black History Month trivia from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Office of Student Diversity in the Overman Student Center.
• Friday, March 3: The French and Spanish clubs will host a world languages booth from noon to 2 p.m. in the Gorilla Crossing in the Overman Student Center.
• Saturday, March 4: The International Student Association will hold its annual International Food & Culture Fair from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Admission is $2 at the door.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample food from 16 countries and see cultural performances from more than six countries. Food samples are $1 each while supplies last, cash only. Food samples will be served from 5 to 6:45 p.m. in the lobby and art gallery.
The free cultural show will begin at 7 p.m. on stage in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall.
"Through this event, our students are able to showcase the amazing diversity of cultures we have here at PSU through sharing their food and sharing performances with the community of Pittsburg," said Gracie Ruble, co-adviser for the International Student Association, in a statement. "Those who attend will have the opportunity to experience the world in one night, without even leaving Pittsburg."
