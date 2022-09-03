PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two graduate students in the biology department at Pittsburg State University are searching for the Plains spotted skunk.
The rare mammal is classified as a threatened species in Kansas, and the students have undertaken a research project to determine future conservation needs in the region.
Jenell de la Peña and Daniel Benson, students of PSU associate professor Christine Brodsky, are enrolled in the same master’s program and are conducting research on the Plains spotted skunk (Spilogale interrupta), a species of conservation concern for the state of Kansas.
As part of the project, the students have been setting up motion-activated cameras across 18 counties in the state using sardine lures as bait. The 18 counties were chosen based on historical critical habitats for the spotted skunk, including those in Cherokee and Crawford counties.
“A lot of people have never heard of the Plains spotted skunk, and the fact that it’s being petitioned for possible listing (as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act of 1973), we want to help spread awareness,” said de la Peña.
The cameras capture photos for one month and new bait is set out every two weeks. The research project will run for two and a half years and is being funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Zack Cordes, an ecologist with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, said the spotted skunk has experienced widespread decline since the 1930s. In the late 1920s into the early 1930s, over 100,000 spotted skunk pelts were sold annually in Kansas, noted Cordes.
“Trapping was prohibited in 1977, and the species was listed as threatened in Kansas in 1987,” he said. “A threatened species is any species of wildlife which appears likely within the foreseeable future to become an endangered species. It’s been a priority for us to collect data and the habitats that they live in. The goal of this project is to better understand the species distribution and quantify the local landscape habitat features where they are present to learn more about their role.”
Since the project’s launch in January, the cameras have already captured photos of other mammals including the American badger, the striped skunk, the bobcat, and the gray fox, which is also a species of conservation concern for the state of Kansas.
Although the spotted skunk has yet to be seen in this study, Brodsky said they are optimistic the species will be found at some point.
“When talking to landowners, they tell us they’ve seen the spotted skunk,” she said. “They can be out there, but they’re very rare.”
Brodsky said the multiyear study will also involve undergraduate students who will be focusing on the Plains spotted skunk, formerly known as the eastern spotted skunk (Spilogale putorius interrupta).
Through recent genetic analysis, biologists have identified the Plains spotted skunk as its own species. It previously was classified as a subspecies of the eastern spotted skunk. Historically, the spotted skunk’s range included the Mississippi River west to Kansas.
“This is the same species that occurs in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma,” said Brodsky. “We have trapping records from this species in the early 1900s, and they were quite abundant. Back in the '30s and '40s, there are records showing that they were trapped for their fur in the hundreds of thousands. By the 1950s, we were starting to see a decline.”
Brodsky said experts are not entirely sure what is driving the decrease in the spotted skunk population, but if it’s happening to this species, it’s most likely affecting other animals that require the same habitat. The spotted skunk has been known to use different habitat types from open prairies to mature woodlands. “This species has been part of the ecosystem of Kansas and its entire range for millennia, and they play an important role,” said Brodsky. “By recognizing their habitat needs and possibly saving their habitats, we’re going to be conserving the habitats of many other species that we may not be aware of.”
The goal is to see if the Plains spotted skunk can still be found in Kansas after last being sighted in 2020 and develop conservation efforts based on the research. Kansas lists all spotted skunks as a Tier 1 high-priority species.
“The Plains spotted skunk is a species of concern across the Great Plains and the decline of the species began in the 1950s, and it has recently been looked at for petitioning on the endangered species list,” said Benson. “States like Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas have started projects looking for the species to determine how the populations are doing in their respective states.”
There are two species of skunks found in Kansas — the Plains spotted skunk and its more common cousin, the striped skunk (Mephitis mephitis). Spotted skunks are much smaller and feature white patches over the entire body.
The small nocturnal mammals eat insects but also other small mammals, birds, eggs, lizards, snakes and frogs. Adult spotted skunks are about the size of a fox squirrel and can weigh anywhere from 1 to 4 pounds. Cordes said they’re also great at climbing trees.
If it detects a threat, the spotted skunk can perform a handstand to make itself appear bigger while it stomps toward the suspected predator. For this defensive behavior, the spotted skunk is described as tiny “acrobats” of the skunk species.
However, as much as their handstands may seem endearing, this is a warning sign that a foul odor is about to descend. This tactic is used before the skunk sprays noxious oil that can cause temporary blindness and nausea.
“They do handstands to show off their black and white coloration, which is called warning coloration,” said Brodsky. “They don’t need to camouflage and are trying to say, ‘Hey, look at me. Don’t mess with me.’”
The students are currently looking for private landowners who will allow them to place cameras on a tree or a T-post for a few months. The noninvasive method doesn’t impede any farming or hunting practices.
“We began looking for spotted skunks in the southeastern part of Kansas in Crawford County and Cherokee County,” said Benson. “Then in May, we went statewide across our 18 counties looking in Sedgwick, Sumner, Butler, Cowley, the Wichita region and six respective counties out west.”
Property owners interested in participating in the project may contact the PSU research team at ksspottedskunk@gmail.com
“Our game camera trapping efforts are in the summer months, which we have concluded, and we’re now gearing up for our winter game camera trapping for the months of November through March,” said de la Peña. “We’re also asking private landowners if they’re open to us coming back to trap during our summer season, which will be May through July of next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.