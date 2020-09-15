Amid more news about COVID-19, in the newsroom today we focused on growth and new life.
Pittsburg State University students are building a greenhouse and aquaponics system for Southeast High School, with the goal of increasing awareness of food production and sustainable operations.
The group of students built a similar aquaponics system last year on the PSU campus. In a nutshell, the systems will make it possible to grow food without soil.
Managing Editor Emily Younker will have much more on the innovative systems in tomorrow's Globe and on joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Jasper County approving grants for COVID-related needs.
- Duenweg hosting its annual D Towne Jamboree this weekend.
- Joplin High School's soccer team facing off against Branson in a conference matchup.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
