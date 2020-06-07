PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University will join with community organizers to hold a rally at 2 p.m. Monday in Immigrant Park at 106 W. Second St. in downtown Pittsburg. It is open to the public.
The rally is intended to be a peaceful way to make voices heard and to bring the community of Pittsburg together in solidarity, said D’Andrè Phillips, president of the Black Student Association, and Emely Flores, assistant director of student diversity programs.
“We encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to attend and show that they will not stand for these racial injustices within our community or elsewhere,” Phillips said.
In a statement, organizers cited the following as examples of senseless tragedies for the black community in recent months:
• On Feb. 23, Ahmaud Arbery was killed while running in his neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.
• On March 13, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by the Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police Department.
• On May 11, delivery driver Travis Miller was blocked from leaving a gated neighborhood by two members of the homeowners’ association in Oklahoma City.
• On May 25, while bird watching in New York City’s Central Park, Christian Cooper asked a woman to leash her dog as required by law, and she responded by calling the police.
• Also on May 25, George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer detained him after he was handcuffed by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck.
The rally will feature speakers, including Deatrea Rose, director of student diversity at Pittsburg State; Stu Hite, director of university police; and others from the community.
“Please join us as we stand with those spreading awareness and giving their all to achieve racial justice and equality for all,” Rose said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pittsburg’s city manager, Daron Hall, issued a separate statement late last week on the events unfolding across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death. He said communities nationwide are “standing up and expressing their frustration” with systemic racism, and he called on residents to listen and move forward together.
“I want to express how incredibly proud I am of the Pittsburg Police Department,” he said in his statement. “Our officers have worked hard to build an atmosphere of trust, respect and integrity. Our police department is constantly looking for ways to give back, lend a hand, and go above and beyond to serve and protect our friends and neighbors. The men and women of the Pittsburg Police Department help make our community a great place to live.
“That being said, we can always look for ways to improve. We have an excellent relationship with our citizens, and I am currently working with our team at the police department to determine ways we can make it even better. ... Let’s come together and make it known that racism and hatred are not welcome in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.