PITTSBURG, Kan. — The first "green" guide has been created for the Pittsburg community by students in the communication department at Pittsburg State University.
The guide, which was developed with input from the local business community and Chamber of Commerce, will highlight businesses that engage in sustainability focused or socially responsible practices, such as those that use locally sourced materials or that conserve water or other natural resources. It also will help create awareness about PSU's sustainability initiatives.
"We want to get the word out, and at the same time, we want to inspire others to look at their own practices and maybe improve," said project leader Emily Ruble, a senior from Independence, Kansas.
Ruble and her team members — Emerson Tice, Nicholas DellaCamera, Lucas Allen and Bailey Kenny — used a grant from the PSU Student Sustainability Fee Council to create the guide, which will be available to the public this fall on the university's sustainability website.
The project aligns with a renewed focus on sustainability at Pittsburg State, where President Steve Scott earlier this week announced a new emphasis on what is now called the University Sustainability Council. The council will meet monthly beginning next semester and is charged with developing and facilitating the implementation of PSU's sustainability plan, including environmental, economic and social components.
The council will provide advice to the president and university leadership, including specific actions and policy changes relating to sustainability. It also will encourage and endorse education programs and professional development opportunities as well as advocate for resources to support sustainability initiatives.
The council will use a framework developed by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education for guidance and strategic planning purposes.
“From my very first moments as president, I have worked to bring greater attention and focus to campus sustainability efforts,” Scott said in a statement. “While we have made significant progress in construction, operations and curriculum, it feels like the right time to take an even more forceful step. I am excited about the new configuration and composition of our Sustainability Council, and with its new charge, I am anxious to see us elevate our work even further.”
