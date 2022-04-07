PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University students will hold the second annual dance research symposium and performance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
The symposium will be held in the lobby from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the dance performance, titled “Transformations,” to be held in the performance hall from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The symposium will feature a variety of research and creative projects related to dance, from art to research papers to poster presentations, all related to the multiple emotions, rhythmical experiences, mental health, history and floor patterns involving dance. The performance will feature 22 dance numbers including contemporary, lyrical, hip hop, ballet, jazz, tap and musical theater.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.