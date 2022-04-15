PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Indian Student Association will host the annual celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot at Gorilla Village.
In addition to the colored powders, there will be food and music. Admission is open to the public.
Holi is a Hindu festival observed at the end of the winter season on the last full-moon day of the lunar month. It marks the victory of good over evil, and its most notable aspect is that participants throw colored powder and colored water at each other and dance in celebration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.