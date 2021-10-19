PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University Indian Student Association will host Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Saturday.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts with performances of traditional and modern Indian dance, music and fashion. At 6:30 p.m., a catered traditional Indian meal will be served in the Plaster Center, to the north of the Bicknell Center. The evening will conclude with fireworks at 7:30 p.m.
The event is open to the campus and the community. Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased in the PSU International Office, 118 Whitesitt Hall, or from any member of the Indian Student Association. Tickets at the door will cost $15 based on availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.