PITTSBURG, Kan. — In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the organization Students for Violence Prevention at Pittsburg State University and the SEK Women's Intersectional Network will co-host an event beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
The event will begin with a screening of “Surviving Sex Trafficking,” an award-winning documentary. A question-and-answer session with representatives of the RISE (Regional Intervention of Sexual Exploitation) Coalition, SafeHouse Crisis Center and the Pittsburg Police Department will follow the film.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: megan.johnson@pittstate.edu, 620-235-4831.
