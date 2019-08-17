PSU team studying status of aquatic life in area streams

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — On a hot August day, the gush of water spilling off the Baxter Springs dam at Riverside Park telegraphed an invitation to slip into Spring River to cool off.
But on this day, it was all work for a team of Pittsburg State University researchers.
A team led by James Whitney, an assistant professor of biology, was taking careful steps on the slippery rocks on the river bed as the members positioned themselves to net bugs and fish for a study on how improving water quality is affecting those populations.
"We are in the Tri-State Mining District and there is a legacy of pollution from all the lead and zinc mining that went on back in the day," Whitney said. "Part of that legacy is elevated levels of things like lead, cadmium and zinc in the Spring River, especially below where Center Creek, Turkey Creek and Shoal Creek enter the river. If you look at the trends going back to the 1990s and up into the present, there are long-term declines in those pollutants."
Their study will look at water quality by determining the number and variety of fish and invertebrates in it. Those findings will be compared with collections of fish and insects in the Neosho River to see if there are differences.
Sample comparisons
There was a study done in the 1990s that examined that, Whitney said. "What that study found is that the Spring River had way less fish and bugs compared to the nearby Neosho River and they attributed that to all of the historical mining.
"My idea was to repeat that study to see if the fish and inverts have had a positive response to the improving water quality," Whitney said. "If you look at concentrations of things like lead, zinc and cadmium now versus what they were in the 1990s, there is less than half and a lot of times a greater reduction than that."
He said his team hopes to find fish and invertebrate populations are increasing because the water quality is better.
"On the other hand, even though it's better, it's still not great," he said. "If you look at the river above where all those mining inputs come in, the water quality is still a lot better than it is down here," in what was the mining district. "But, even so, we are just trying to examine that and answer that question: 'Has there been a response of the life to this improving water quality.'"
The study actually is a project chosen by second-year graduate student Kali Boroughs, of Kingman, Kansas, to use for her thesis statement. Joshua Holloway, of Girard and a current PSU student, and Alexandra King, of Pittsburg and a PSU graduate, are assisting with the study.
Sampling sites
Boroughs is interested in learning how pollution affected fish and insects in the past and what the status is now.
This is the first year of her two-year study. It is funded by a federal grant administered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Work on it started in May.
The team is sampling 10 sites on Spring River, two on Shoal Creek downstream from Schermerhorn Park in Galena, and 10 on the Neosho River. The Neosho River is a comparison study because it did not experience the heavy metal contamination that occurred in Spring River and Shoal Creek. Sampling of the Neosho River is being done from Emporia, Kansas, south to the Oklahoma state line.
One way the researchers can tell the quality is by the particular species they find.
"Overall, looking at the diversity, the abundance of species such as darters, catfish, minnows, shiners" are of interest, Boroughs said.
Water contamination is declining because of the work that has been done by the Environmental Protection Agency, and in Northeast Oklahoma by the Quapaw Indian Tribe, to close old mines and clear tainted chat piles and mining sites left as remnants of industrialization that marked the late 1800s and early 1900s. That is reducing the amount of tainted runoff that goes into rivers and streams when it rains.
Whitney believes two years is a long enough study period because water quality started improving in the 1990s and made a more dramatic change in the last decade as mining cleanup picked up speed.
Aquatic diversity
Though there are no fish counts yet, Whitney said, "we can tell a little bit by the kinds of species we're finding because some species are more sensitive to the pollutants than others. So if we find those species it's a pretty good sign the water quality has gotten better."
There are various types of darters — the banded darter and the greenside darter — that are more sensitive to the pollution than fish types such as sunfish — green sunfish and bluegill — and the western mosquitofish that are more tolerant.
That doesn't mean that people should eat the fish, at least regularly, Whitney said.
Why?
"Insects will take in some of those metals and, when a fish eats them, it will bio-magnify," Boroughs said. "Fish will accumulate those metals in their system. If someone comes out and fishes, they are going to get some of those metals as well if they eat the fish. Fish can have deformities and they can have tumors depending on how strong the concentration" of the metals existed.
The reason people should care about the water quality is because if one species of insect is lost from pollution, the type of fish that feed on that insect for food would be in jeopardy too.
"It can affect the entire ecosystem," Boroughs said. "It can be a concern if we start losing fish or the type of insects those fish rely on."
She hopes that because water quality has improved, that diversity has increased.
"Overall I think it's a good study so everyone knows what's going on," she said. "They can see how, since the mining of lead and zinc in the area, it's gotten better over time. Hopefully, it will continue to get better and we will see that increase in diversity in fish and inverts."
Commented
