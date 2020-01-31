PITTSBURG, Kan. — Approximately $6 million in private gifts has been given for the construction of a simulation hospital at Pittsburg State University, officials announced Thursday.
The hospital will be built next to McPherson Hall, which houses the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing. It is envisioned as a 5,000-square-foot addition alongside renovations to McPherson Hall to accommodate cohorts of 120 students, up from the current cohort of 90.
PSU officials say there is a need for an estimated four hospital simulation labs to be located within the new hospital, to be supported by associated control rooms, a debriefing room, a waiting area, a study, storage space and restrooms.
"This will enhance (nursing students') studies by providing a simulated hospital room for them to be trained with nursing skills. They will learn the skills, and then they will demonstrate how they are able to assess and care for a patient with a simulation scenario," said Cheryl Giefer, director of the School of Nursing. "Through the use of simulation education, we are able to provide an equal experience to every student and to evaluate each student equally."
The project aligns with PSU's strategic plan and will help meet the continued demand for nursing students, said Kathleen Flannery, vice president for university advancement and president and CEO of the PSU Foundation. The U.S. is projected to experience a shortage of registered nurses over the next decade, and nursing schools are struggling to adequately expand their capacity to meet that rising demand, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
“We are all so very proud of the compassionate, life-saving work our nursing students and graduates do, as well as of the faculty and staff who educate and train them, and we are grateful to the community and our donors for stepping up to support that work,” Flannery said in a statement.
The $6 million that has been pledged to the project comes from private donors who initiated the project after learning of the need. Most donors wish to remain anonymous.
The initial donor, John U. Parolo, of Croweburg, Kansas, died last year at age 94. A graduate of Northeast-Arma High School, he served in the 13th Armored Division during the European Theater of World War II. Wounded in 1945 near Cologne, Germany, he was awarded the Purple Heart, ETO Ribbon and two Bronze Service Stars. As a civilian, he worked as a machinist for McNally Manufacturing in Pittsburg and Boeing Co. in Wichita for nearly 40 years before retiring.
Final costs for the project won't be known until blueprints are complete. Gifts will continue to be accepted through an ongoing fundraising effort.
"We are very thankful to be given the opportunity to offer state-of-the-art technology for our students in a modern setting," Giefer said. "It is on the cutting edge of nursing education, and it is really the standard which we are now following to teach and evaluate our students."
