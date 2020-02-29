PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will celebrate its oldest continual tradition, Apple Day, on Monday.
Activities include:
• Faculty Senate members will hand out apples on the campus oval beginning at 10 a.m. The apples are donated by Marrone's Food Service.
• The apple dessert and apple pie contest will begin at 11 a.m. at Gorilla Crossroads in the Overman Student Center.
• A public reception will be at 2 p.m. at the Wilkinson Alumni Center to honor Tony Perez and Larry Weis, the recipients of this year’s Dr. Ralf J. Thomas Distinguished Service Award.
• The Apple Day ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center. Winners of a scholarship giveaway and the apple dessert contest will be announced, and winners of various faculty, staff and student awards will be recognized. The public is invited to attend.
PSU was first located in a borrowed building in downtown Pittsburg. Its founder, R.S. Russ, and the Pittsburg mayor lobbied to get lawmakers in Topeka to pass an appropriation that would mean funding for a permanent building somewhere in Pittsburg.
During his lobbying, Russ broke a legislative rule by sitting in a legislator’s seat during the session. The Legislature fined the Pittsburg delegation a barrel of apples, which Russ and the mayor paid and distributed among the lawmakers.
But the Legislature ultimately approved their request for an appropriation to fund the school. When the delegation returned to Pittsburg, a joyful assembly of students followed in the Legislature’s lead and fined the faculty a barrel of apples, which faculty paid and distributed to the students.
