PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will hold its annual surplus sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The sale will be held at the PSU Physical Plant, 300 E. Lindburg St., and will include commercial lighting, custom cabinetry, filing cabinets, chairs, desks, tables, doors, vintage items and miscellaneous items.
Parking will be available in the parking lot at the northwest corner of Ford and Joplin streets.
All sales will be cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.