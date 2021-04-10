PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will host "Sunday in the Park," an outdoor concert by the Southeast Kansas Symphony, at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, south of McCray Hall on campus.
Performers will include the symphony, which is composed of students, faculty, staff and community members, as well as regional artists and music students from Pittsburg and Riverton high schools. The concert will feature music from "The Sound of Music," "The King and I," "Phantom of the Opera," "Moulin Rouge!" and more.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and are welcome to bring snacks.
Inclement weather will move the concert inside McCray Hall, with a limited audience capacity that is first-come, first-served.
