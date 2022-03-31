PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will host a retirement celebration for President Steve Scott at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
The program will include a look back at his time as president from the perspectives of family, community and colleagues, with a few special performances. An exhibit of photographs illustrating the relationships he's built over the past 13 years will be featured in the Bicknell Center gallery through May 13.
The event is open to the campus and community.
Scott announced last summer that he will retire from his position in June.
