PITTSBURG, Kan. — A reception and lecture for artist Nick Gadbois will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Harry Krug Gallery in Porter Hall at Pittsburg State University, where his exhibit "Real Abstraction" has been on display.
"My approach to abstract painting is completely new because my process rejects the old view of defining abstraction as a product of the imagination,” Gadbois said in a statement. “Such a view constricts the possibilities of abstraction and disconnects it from anything in the real world. I engage actual objects in the real world that already possess abstract visual language. Aside from being interesting works of art, my pieces serve as artifacts of our contemporary culture."
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: 620-235-4301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.