PITTSBURG, Kan. — High school students who are interested in the media side of athletics will have an opportunity when Pittsburg State University hosts the first Kansas Shrine Bowl Media Camp from July 20-23.
Attendees will get hands-on instruction from faculty from PSU's media production program, as well as from media professionals from across the region. Areas of emphasis will include sports documentary, sports features, studio production, videography, sports journalism and digital video editing.
Students will spend the week covering a variety of events, culminating with the Kansas Shrine Bowl all-star game.
The fee for those who register before Sunday is $250 per student. The fee for those who register after Sunday is $300 per student.
The camp is limited to a maximum of 30 students. Eligible students must be a high school sophomore or junior during the 2021-22 school year. The fee includes room and board for the duration of camp, all meals and a commemorative camp T-shirt. Broadcasting equipment will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring equipment of their own.
Register at www.kansasshrinebowl.com/mediacamp.html.
