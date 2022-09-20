PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Hispanic heritage celebration, to include a concert and a fiesta, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University.
The concert will last about 45 minutes and will feature faculty, students and community members. It aims to shine a spotlight on a group of Latin-American composers and their repertoire.
It will be followed by Fiesta Latina, which will include more music, dancing and food samples provided by local Mexican restaurants in collaboration with the Hispanics of Today student organization.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Details: rmunguia@pittstate.edu or 620-235-4472.
