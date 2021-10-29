PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University library services department will honor PSU authors during a reception on Thursday, Nov. 4, on the first floor of Leonard H. Axe Library.
The reception, with light food and drinks, will be held at 3 p.m., with brief remarks by the dean of library services, Randy Roberts, at 3:15 p.m.
Attendees may engage with book authors and colleagues while discovering the wide range of published works that PSU employees create each year. Displays with authored works will be available for viewing throughout November and available online at digitalcommons.pittstate.edu/far.
This year’s authors include Casie Harmansson, English professor; Donald Baack, management professor; and Clark Shaver, professor of engineering technology.
The reception is free and open to the public.
