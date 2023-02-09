PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has been awarded a $12.5 million grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce for its new Gorilla Rising project, which will expand Block22 by moving the Kelce College of Business into downtown Pittsburg.
The business school will be centered at Fifth and Broadway in the building currently leased by BMO Harris Bank.
In addition, the university will partner with the Colonial Fox Theatre to share space in a two-story pavilion to accommodate a lobby expansion and theatrical support. The redevelopment of the historic Besse Hotel also is a component of the project.
The concept has been approved by the Kansas Board of Regents and endorsed by faculty and Paul Grimes, dean of the Kelce College of Business. The university is cooperating with local business leaders and the city of Pittsburg on the initiative.
The estimated cost for the project is approximately $50 million. The Pittsburg State University Foundation already has $7 million in hand contributed by donors for the Kelce College of Business portion, which is estimated to cost approximately $34 million. The Besse Hotel portion is estimated to cost approximately $16 million.
In addition to the state grant, private-public partnerships will be sought to shore up the gap, university officials said.
Grimes said the move will open a new era for business education in the region. Design development is projected to begin this spring, with the construction phase targeted to start in 2024 and classes beginning there in 2026.
"By moving downtown, we are embracing our micropolitan mission, which will provide us with new opportunities to engage with the Pittsburg business community on a more intimate level,” he said in a statement. “It will provide us with creative new avenues for expanding our programs and curricular initiatives, including internship options with local businesses and living-learning communities in the expanded student housing options within the district.”
Lower-level business classes will remain on the main Pitt State campus. Once admitted to the Kelce College of Business at the end of their sophomore year, business students will take their specialized major courses downtown.
In addition, all graduate programs and faculty offices will be housed in the new downtown building, which will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, collaboration spaces and space for professional development and public events.
Other components
The Besse Hotel will be redeveloped into student housing, adding approximately 60 to 70 beds, according to Shawn Naccarato, chief strategy officer. The first and second floors will be public spaces.
“It’s the ideal location to develop a living-learning community, full of destination appeal for the students and a place from which they can fully immerse themselves within the district — moving between an intentionally designed network of classes, social and recreational spaces, faculty offices, internships, community activities, entrepreneurial resources, and study and living spaces,” Naccarato said in a statement.
This portion of the project would be a public-private partnership, similar to the way Block22 was created.
Block22 opened in 2018 at Fourth and Broadway. It is a mixed-use development that includes co-working space, restaurants, a coffee shop, a conference room, student housing and the Small Business Development Center. In January, it became a satellite location of the Business & Economic Research Center.
Block22 was a collaborative project among PSU, the city of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group, a Springfield, Missouri-based real estate developer. The group invested approximately $18 million to restore and renovate four historic downtown buildings — Commerce, Baxter, National Bank and Opera House Hotel.
