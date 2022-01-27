PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Office of Student Diversity and the Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University are planning a range of events in February as part of the national observance of Black History Month.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ball will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Crimson and Gold Ballroom of the Overman Student Center. The event is open to the community; the dress code is formal.
The ball aims to foster diversity and engagement with one another. It will include catering from Sodexo, a DJ and dance floor, speeches, and performances. It is sponsored by the Black Student Association, the Office of Student Diversity and the Tilford Group.
RSVPs are required through Gorilla Engage, pittstate.campuslabs.com/engage.
The public also may attend a poetry slam from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Root Coffeehouse & Creperie, 402 N. Broadway. Participants will be treated to a coffee or hot chocolate courtesy of the Office of Student Diversity.
The slam will be facilitated by leaders of the Black Student Association.
A "Black Love" make-and-take event is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Room 201 of Porter Hall on the PSU campus. Participants will explore poetry and short stories, and have an open discussion about what Black love is and what it looks like.
While the readings and discussion are happening, participants may paint what they feel and interpret what it means for them. The event will be livestreamed on the Black Student Association's Facebook page.
In-person participants may use supplies provided at the event. For those participating virtually, supplies may be picked up in the Office of Student Diversity in Horace Mann Room 104 between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Feb. 23-24.
