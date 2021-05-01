PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will offer a variety of summer learning opportunities for youth. Mitigation measures will be in place because of the pandemic.
• The department of engineering technology and School of Construction will offer summer workshops with hands-on experiences for children ages 9 to 14. They are taught by faculty in the College of Technology.
Level I of robotics camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-16. Level II will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 19-23. Topics to be covered include teamwork, programming, brainstorming, construction techniques, robotic basics and electromechanics. Campers will build robots using LEGO Mindstorm, and the camp will culminate in a competition.
Level I of construction camp will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 12-16. Level II will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 19-23. Topics to be covered include the materials, processes and design methods involved in construction. Campers will learn to use basic tools and build birdhouses and doghouses.
Cost: $100 per session. Details: pittstate.edu/technology. Call 620-235-4345 for the robotics camp or 620-235-6555 for the construction camp.
• Nature Reach has been part of PSU’s biology department since 1985, providing natural history and environmental education outreach programs to school and community groups.
Children who have completed first, second and third grades may experience the great outdoors in Nature Reach’s summer day camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-25. It will be held at the PSU Natural History Reserve a few miles southwest of Pittsburg, and it will be taught by Nature Reach Director Delia Lister.
Hands-on learning activities will include insect collecting, a birding walk using binoculars and digging in the garden, as well as outdoor play and interaction with live animals. Snacks are included. A parent open house will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 25. Cost: $70.
Nature Reach will conduct a nature-themed kindergarten camp for those who have completed kindergarten, in which campers will experience hands-on learning, outside play, a snack and interaction with live animals. Two sessions will be held — one on June 29 and one on June 30. Cost: $15.
Nature Reach also will hold a story time for 3- to 5-year-olds. Each session will give participants a look at a live animal or group of animals who are part of the story. Presentations will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 6, 13 and 20. Cost: $5 per session.
Enrollment in each camp is limited. Details: pitt
state.edu/department/naturereach.
• Pitt State coaches also offer a range of youth athletic camps. Details: pitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.