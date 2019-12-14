PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will host a three-day workshop for local farmers and ranchers in February.
The workshop, called Farmers Accelerating Research in Materials Science, is a joint venture by PSU's Kansas Polymer Research Center and Virginia Tech's Macromolecules Innovation Institute. It is planned for Feb. 26-28 at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg.
It aims to bring together scientists, farmers and ranchers to help determine how their industries can help one another.
Local scientists hope to learn how the agribusiness field can be aided by advances in polymers and plastics, said Tim Dawsey, executive director for the advancement of applied science and technology at the Kansas Polymer Research Center. Researchers there have already discovered how to create batteries from coffee grounds and foams from chicken fat and soybean oil.
“You look at areas like western Kansas and Oklahoma, where they are irrigating because of extreme drought, and you can watch water just evaporate almost immediately. Hypothetically speaking, imagine if I could take a corn or soybean oil produced in the area and I could do some chemistry to make it water soluble so that it would thicken the water,” Dawsey said in a statement from the university. “You take that thickened water, so to speak, and all of a sudden you’re able to hold it to the ground, to the plants, a bit longer. That means job creation in a manufacturing operation, and it means using agricultural products to benefit the agricultural industry.”
The event's agenda will include a reception with a keynote speaker, a full day of breakout sessions by county extension agents, and a day of proposal writing and planning.
The event is sponsored by Girard National Bank and Kansas Farm Bureau.
For more information, call the Kansas Polymer Research Center at 620-235-4112. Register at pittstate.edu/FARMS.
