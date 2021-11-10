PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University wind ensemble, in collaboration with PSU’s new assistant instructional professor of voice, Lydia Bechtel, will present its final program of the semester at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
Called "Songs for Band," the concert will feature the ensemble serenading the audience with lyrical melodies, jaunty tunes, sorrowful laments and patriotic songs. It also will feature the “Marching Libertadores" drumline.
The ensemble is directed by assistant professor Andrew Chybowski.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.