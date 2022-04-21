PITTSBURG, Kan. — A celebration of Pittsburg State University's renovations of Axe Library is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a short program followed by light refreshments and an opportunity to explore the changes to the building.
The event is free and open to the public.
Leonard H. Axe Library was built in 1979 as a modern replacement to Porter Library. The multi-year renovation has transformed the space to meet the needs of today’s library users. Some of the biggest changes are that Special Collections and University Archives moved from the third floor to the basement, many periodicals have moved to electronic only, and new study rooms and flexible meeting spaces were added.
The renovations reconfigured the space and added energy-efficient lighting, a new roof, a new east entrance and new bathrooms, and increased space between shelving.
The project cost an estimated $6 million.
