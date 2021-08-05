PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts will stream four concerts recorded during the annual Pittsburg Festival of the Arts in June.
All concerts will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the Bicknell Center’s Facebook page. They’re also available for viewing anytime in the archive at pittstate.tv.
"Kaleidoscope of Styles" will be streamed Friday. This concert features artists including Andrea Dinkel, accordion; Jonathan Lane, double bass; Rusty Jones, tenor sax; and Robert Kehle, trombone.
"Clara & The Mighty B's" will be streamed Monday. This concert features associate professor Raúl Munguía on the violin and pianist Robert Ensor in a collaborative recital. They will perform works by Clara Schumann, Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.
"Latin Flair" will be streamed Wednesday. This concert features Munguía on violin and Denissa Rivas on flute.
"Jazz at Dusk" will be streamed Friday, Aug. 13. This concert featured the Summer Kicks Band directed by Kehle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.