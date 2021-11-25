PITTSBURG, Kan. — The long-running Timmons Music Concert, usually held in person, will be recorded this year at the historic chapel by the Pittsburg State University lake on Sunday and Monday.
The recordings will be available for viewing on the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts’ Facebook page and at pittstate.tv at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Friday, Dec. 3.
Free holiday concerts have been a showcase for Timmons Chapel, a Gothic-style, all-faiths chapel completed in 1966 as a gift to the university from longtime benefactor Beth Spiva Timmons. The music is performed by students, faculty and members of the community.
Details: 620-235-4466.
