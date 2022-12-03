CARTHAGE, Mo. — Most of the clients served by Jasper County Public Administrator Angie Casavecchia’s office have no family and no one who visits them besides ae representative of her staff, so they also face a bleak Christmas.
Casavecchia said her office is asking for the public’s help to give each of the 450 or so clients under their care a merrier Christmas.
For the 14th year, the office has set up an “Angel Tree” in the lobby of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and is asking the public to take a star off that tree and help one of her clients.
Or if someone doesn’t have time to come to Carthage and still wants to help, she asks that they call her office at 417-358-4271 and she’ll give them the information for one of her clients.
“This is our way of ensuring that every one of our clients has a gift to open for Christmas,” Casavecchia said. “A lot of our people don’t have anyone in their lives and we want to make sure everyone is remembered.”
Casavecchia said written on each star is the first name and last initial of a client, that client’s age and whether the client is male or female.
On the back of a star is a list of items that person has specifically requested for Christmas.
“A lot of our folks that are older and in nursing homes, they want things like comfy clothing, sweat shirts, sweat pants, new undergarments,” she said. “Some of them want items to keep them busy like colored pencils, adult coloring books, decks of cards, those kinds of things to keep them busy. Our younger folks, they like nice clothing, trendy clothing. They like games and game systems.
“Another thing a lot of these stars have is they have snacks. People like to have snacks that they keep in their room.”
Casavecchia said most of her clients live on Social Security and most live in some kind of a care facility, meaning most of their monthly Social Security check goes to living expenses at those facilities.
“Social Security states that they have to have $30 personal spending out of that monthly Social Security money that they’re sent,” she said. “Almost every situation where people are living in a facility, nursing home or residential care facility, 100% of what’s left of that Social Security after the $30 goes for their room and board. So $30 is all they get to spend per month, and out of that they have to buy toiletries, personal care items, clothing, any pharmacy co-pays, haircuts, all of those things come out of their $30. It goes fast, and if they smoke, all of their money goes to cigarettes.
“This maybe the only gift they get, and it probably will be the only gift they get because most of our folks don’t have family involved. I know that they really enjoy opening gifts just like the rest of us do.”
Casavecchia said her office also collects donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes and other personal care items all through the year so they can help clients make their $30 a month go further.
People can call Casavecchia’s office for more details about donating personal care items.
