A public open house will be held to provide information and obtain comments from residents about preliminary work and bicycle routes proposed for an Active Transportation Assessment Plan.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
Olsson, a Joplin engineering firm, is the consultant for the study and is making recommendations. Residents may view the planning materials, maps and comment on the proposed findings for the plan.
It is the second meeting in the review process.
Anyone who needs disability-related auxiliary aids or services for the meeting may contact the city’s ADA coordinator at 624-0820, ext. 210, or the city clerk’s office at 624-0820, ext. 220.
